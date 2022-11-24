Kumail Nanjiani Was Inspired By Robin Williams To Take On His Darker Chippendales Role

It's not surprising that Nanjiani, who grew up in Pakistan, was inspired by Robin Williams to accept a role that seemed so at odds with what he'd done before. Williams had a truly global reach, and even outside of his diverse acting work, embodied the all too fine line between comedy and tragedy. The performer is well-known for his struggles with mental health, right up to his untimely passing. But in many ways, his own experiences with life's hardships seemed to give his dramatic work that much more believability.

That seems to have rubbed off on Nanjiani, who, prior to his role in "Eternals," was struggling under the weight of Hollywood type-casting that saw the actor consistently handed "nerdy roles." With Williams as a big inspiration, Nanjiani had obviously always harbored a desire to branch out, which thankfully he's now finally able to do.

But what the "Welcome To Chippendales" star seems to remember most fondly about his hero is the comedy. He recounted a story of when he met Williams at a small show in LA in the back of a comic book store. As Nanjiani tells it, he came backstage to find Williams standing there and asked if he wanted to go up on stage: "He said, 'oh, no I can't,' and I was like 'are you sure,' and before I'd finished he was like 'I'll just do two minutes.' He went on stage, did 20 minutes, it was amazing."

After his impromptu performance, Williams apparently came off-stage and said: "thank you, I really needed that." It's a neat story not just because Nanjiani got to meet his hero, but because in a small way he got to repay him for the inspiration which would eventually propel him to take on more diverse roles.