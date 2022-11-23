Superhero Bits: Clarity On Henry Cavill's Superman Contract, The Power Rangers Tribute To Jason David Frank & More

Tony Revolori has portrayed Flash Thompson in each of Tom Holland's solo "Spider-Man" movies thus far. So, are we going to see more of him in the MCU? The actor recently addressed the topic in an interview with Comicbook.com. Unfortunately, he didn't have much concrete to say on the matter, for the time being.

"Not entirely sure. That's a question for the powers that be. I hope to be a part of it. I would love to reprise the role in whatever way, so I'll put that out there to them, that I would be willing. I'm down to keep going."

As it stands, Holland's future is uncertain so, by proxy, Revolori's future probably is as well. But if Holland signs on the dotted line for more Spidey, then we're probably going to see more Flash as well. For now, we wait.