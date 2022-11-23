Superhero Bits: Clarity On Henry Cavill's Superman Contract, The Power Rangers Tribute To Jason David Frank & More
Mr. Freeze figure from McFarlane Toys
The folks at McFarlane Toys have revealed a new figure that may well be of interest to Batman fans. Mr. Freeze is the latest DC villain to join the toy-maker's lineup, with the above 7-inch figure on the way soon. No word yet on pricing, retailer information, or when pre-orders will be available, but expect to hear about that shortly. Keep your eyes peeled.
Marvel Snap unveils The Power Cosmic season in developer update
The online card game "Marvel Snap" became a somewhat unexpected hit when it arrived earlier this year. The game has earned genuine praise and is seemingly doing well based on merit, not simply because it has the Marvel name attached to it. So, what's next? We're glad you asked! The above developer update contains a wealth of information on that front, including unveiling the next season, titled "The Power Cosmic." Silver Surfer will be joining the game during the event, and they also unveiled a new feature called the Token Snap. Players would do well to check out the full video above.
Is Flash Thompson returning in the MCU? Tony Revolori has no idea!
Tony Revolori has portrayed Flash Thompson in each of Tom Holland's solo "Spider-Man" movies thus far. So, are we going to see more of him in the MCU? The actor recently addressed the topic in an interview with Comicbook.com. Unfortunately, he didn't have much concrete to say on the matter, for the time being.
"Not entirely sure. That's a question for the powers that be. I hope to be a part of it. I would love to reprise the role in whatever way, so I'll put that out there to them, that I would be willing. I'm down to keep going."
As it stands, Holland's future is uncertain so, by proxy, Revolori's future probably is as well. But if Holland signs on the dotted line for more Spidey, then we're probably going to see more Flash as well. For now, we wait.
The latest Marvel Studios Legends is all about Drax and Mantis
Disney+ has dropped a new episode of "Marvel Studios Legends" and, this time around, the focus is put squarely on the duo of Drax and Mantis. The short-form series spotlights various characters from the MCU and traces their journey up to this point. In this case, Drax and Mantis are being focused on given the forthcoming release of "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" (read our review here). In the meantime, you can catch up on their past with this "Legends" episode, which is streaming now.
Brie Larson shares a little look at The Marvels cast
Very little has been revealed about next year's "Captain Marvel" sequel, officially titled "The Marvels." We know Brie Larson will return as Carol Danves, and we know it is being directed by self-described Marvel trash, Nia DaCosta. While we wait, Larson decided to offer the above tease in the form of a little cast photo. Larson is posing alongside Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani, who will be reprising their roles as Monica Rambeua and Ms. Marvel, respectively. It's no trailer, but it'll have to do for now.
The late Jason David Frank gets a loving Power Rangers tribute video
Earlier this week, the sad news came to light that Jason David Frank, the original Green Ranger on "Power Rangers," passed away. Now, the official "Power Rangers" social media accounts decided to pay tribute to the late actor by sharing the above video highlighting some of his key moments from the franchise during his long tenure. Tommy Oliver re-appeared in the series various times over the years following his original run and was truly a cornerstone hero for many kids who grew up in the '90s. RIP good sir, you will be missed.
DC Studios co-head James Gunn clears up Henry Cavill contract rumors
James Gunn, who is now the co-head of DC Studios, is not messing around with people online sharing false information. Recently, a report began making the rounds suggesting that Henry Cavill had signed a new Superman contract that would see him return in not only movies, but TV shows as well. Gunn wasn't having it, as he took to Twitter to respond to the article, squashing its validity like a bug.
"I'm not sure if you're purposely lying or being taken advantage of by someone lying to you, but, as I've stated on here before, NO ONE knows what's happening at DC Studios right now other than me & Peter [Safran]. That would include writing up any new contracts for anyone at this point."
So there we have it. End of discussion. As we recently reported, Cavill doesn't have a contract in place and Gunn has gone on record to pretty much confirm that.
Behold, the original song from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
When I wrote a song for the #GotGHolidaySpecial I asked my pal @rhettmiller to write with me & then said, “What the heck, why don’t you and the @Old97s play the band?!” Some of the most fun days on set ever. Here’s the single: https://t.co/3fz27e217u pic.twitter.com/nk95sly7Qq— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 23, 2022
Lastly, speaking of James Gunn, the filmmaker has revealed the original song from "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which will be debuting on Disney+ this Friday. The song was cooked up by The Old 97's and is titled "I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)." For those who are curious, you can now stream the song before the special, which features Kevin Bacon as Kevin Bacon, arrives later this week. Those who are interested can stream it on Spotify by clicking here.