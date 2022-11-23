The Andor Season 1 Finale Features The Finest Use Of Diegetic Music In Star Wars History

This post contains spoilers for the "Andor" season 1 finale.

George Lucas has famously said in the past that sound is 50 percent of the moviegoing experience. When you have John Williams as a composer, that number might even need to go up. Arguably, the main title theme in "Star Wars" is the most impactful piece of music in cinema history, and expressing that opinion really doesn't feel too hyperbolic. Throughout the entire canon of "Star Wars," the symphonic themes and orchestral bursts are sonic cues that let the audience know when to feel something, when to react, and when to cheer.

The achievements of composer and conductor John Williams cannot be overstated, but there are also other composers that have added to the songbook of "Star Wars," including Michael Giacchino (who only had four weeks to score "Rogue One") and the underrated contributions of Kevin Kiner on "Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels." On rare occasions, we're offered a glimpse of the music within the worlds of "Star Wars" instead of the bombastic fanfare that has become such a crucial component of the franchise over the years. The astral jazz fusion of Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes on Tatooine or the incredibly catchy Ewok celebration song "Yub Nub" at the end of "Return of the Jedi" give us an idea of what the inhabitants of the galaxy are actually hearing themselves.

The music in "Andor" has been different from the start. In "Rix Road," the touching and thrilling conclusion of the first season, a ragtag funeral procession for Cassian's mother Maarva (Fiona Shaw) presents a brand new addition to the sounds and melodies that happen in-universe on the desert planet of Ferrix. The onscreen diegetic music emanates from brass-like instruments and a somber drumline that may end up being one of the most emotional uses of music in "Star Wars" history.