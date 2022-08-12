Star Wars: Andor's Theme Will Break The Mold For The Franchise

Having to operate in the shadow of John Williams — only perhaps the greatest film composer in the history of the medium, no biggie — is about as intimidating a challenge as any musician could ask for, but it's also one a growing number of artists have taken on in recent years with their contributions to the "Star Wars" franchise. And so far, many of them have done a pretty bang-up job, not least of all when it comes to Ludwig Göransson's small screen work on "The Mandalorian" and the central leitmotif for "The Book of Boba Fett."

The upcoming "Andor" will do its best to follow in the footsteps of other live-action "Star Wars" series by bringing Nicholas Britell on board to handle the music. Britell, for those who are not familiar, has quickly made a name for himself by becoming the go-to composer for directors Barry Jenkins and Adam McKay, on top of crafting the earworm that is the central theme for "Succession" (along with the rest of the compositions for Jesse Armstrong's savagely satirical HBO dramedy series).

Those who pay close attention to the music on "Andor" will be rewarded for their efforts, as each of the first season's 12 episodes will feature a unique variation on Britell's primary leitmotif for the show. In the "Andor" production notes (via ComicBook.com), showrunner Tony Gilroy talked about the process of discovering the series' main theme:

"One day, I went to Nic's house, and he played us his theme. I was like, Oh, my God! That's our theme. I called [Lucasfilm president Kathleen] Kennedy [to say], 'We have a theme."

He went on to confirm that each variation of theme is "a different orchestration, a completely different interpretation of our theme that Nic has done... I think they're just absolutely beautiful."