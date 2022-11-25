Does The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Have A Post-Credits Scene?

Spoilers ahead for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special."

It's been a rough year, friends. The world is all screwy, CEOs have run amok, and the sound of a news alert on our phones makes us want to scream a little. Do you know what we need right now? A good, weird holiday special to keep us calm until January. "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" from director James Gunn (who has just moved over to DC) is exactly what the doctor ordered. Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) see that Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is sad about Christmas. Kraglin (Sean Gunn) tells them a story about how Yondu (voice of Michael Rooker) didn't want them to celebrate Christmas when they were young, and the dynamic duo set out on a mission to cheer him up. Their plan? They go to earth and kidnap Kevin Bacon, who they believe saved a town by dancing after hearing the plot of "Footloose." If that doesn't give you an idea of the tone here, nothing will.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is a fluffy delight and exactly as silly (in the very best way) as a holiday special should be. Everything works out at the end, lots of hugs ensue, the spirit of the holidays takes over, and even grumpy beings like Nebula (Karen Gillan) manage to pull off a few dance moves.

Of course, this wouldn't be a Marvel production without an after-credits scene, and we definitely have one. It's short, but very, very cute ... and may promise something for the future.