Why Rick And Morty Got Cut Off From The Multiverse In Season 6

There is an unspoken rule to sitcoms that nothing can change, at least not permanently. As Bojack Horseman once said, "there's always more show." "The Simpsons" can never age its characters, and Bob's restaurant in "Bob's Burgers" can never truly be successful, because the show would simply have to end. When it comes to "Rick and Morty," the characters can never be happy, and the status quo cannot be changed drastically for long, or else the show cannot continue.

Granted, we have seen some change in "Rick and Morty," if only temporarily. Each season has started and ended with Rick being rather vulnerable, and changing his dynamic with the rest of the family. Whether it was his imprisonment by the citadel, his being pushed as the dominant member of the family when Beth and Jerry reconciled, the death of Rick's best friend, or the destruction of his portal gun by Evil Morty.

Though the show tends to revert back to its status quo rather quickly, this season of "Rick and Morty" spent a significant amount of time actually exploring the ramification of Rick not having his portal gun. Gone were the wacky multiversal stories that removed all sense of stakes because Rick would go to a different dimension, gone were the crazy stories with tons of aliens and exotic locations. Instead, we got a first half of the season that was much more family-focused, something closer to, say, "Solar Opposites" than early "Rick and Morty," and that was all part of the design for this season of the long-running show.