Cool Stuff: The Menu Serves Up A Bloody Delicious Vinyl Soundtrack At Waxwork Records

Sharpen your knives (or your record needles) for a new addition to your vinyl soundtrack collection. Composer Colin Stetson's original score for "The Menu" is getting the vinyl treatment from Waxwork Records, in partnership with Milan Records, early next year.

In "The Menu," per the official Searchlight Pictures synopsis, "A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises." Said chef — and possible human hunter — can be seen giving his guests a 45-second running head start in the trailer for "The Menu." But with the vinyl edition of "The Menu (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack"), you'll have about a three-month head start to pre-order it before it ships in February 2023.

Stetson is an accomplished saxophonist who took home two Grammy Awards for his collaborations with Bon Iver. He also composed the score for "Hereditary" and the Oscar-winning "12 Years a Slave," among other films. "The Menu (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)" retails for $30.00 and includes all 14 tracks from Stetson, plus these features (via Waxwork):