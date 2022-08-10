The Menu Trailer: These Party Guests May Have Bitten Off More Than They Can Chew

From the trailer (and the teaser before it), it looks like Margot isn't a part of this wealthy set, and was brought here by Tyler, who is clearly very into it. Chef Slowik, one can assume, is going to punish these guests for something, but doesn't think Margot is a part of it. The teaser revealed more of the horror elements, and it looks like someone got their arm cut off. While I do watch a lot of cooking shows, "rich person arm" isn't something you usually see as a secret ingredient on "Iron Chef."

Speaking of which, chef Dominique Crenn is serving as chief technical consultant. The French chef is the only woman in the United States to have received three Michelin stars. She's the proprietor of Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, and one of the Iron Chefs in the Netflix series "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend." Even if you're not a horror fan, it sounds like if you love food, this still might be up your alley. There appears to be a lot of molecular gastronomy, and while it feels like we're supposed to sneer at the frou frou stuff, the food is really pretty.