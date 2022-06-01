The Menu Teaser: Anya Taylor-Joy And Nicholas Hoult Are Served Gourmet Food With A Dash Of Murder

The trailer opens with Tyler and Margot enjoying the delicacies at Hawthorne, with Slowik and his team of chefs preparing dishes that seem more ridiculous as time progresses (one of the patrons tastes a dish and says, "we're eating the ocean." I do not know what that even means). The experience is, of course, only accessible to the affluent, and Tyler seems more into the whole thing than Margot, who finds the actions of the restaurant staff a tad suspicious.

There are clear undertones of horror in "The Menu," as the trailer offers glimpses of people crying out in pain, Margot running deep into the forest as fast as she can, and Slowik and his staff engaging in some unhinged behavior.

It is impossible to speculate what Hawthorne is all about, and what it stands for, but the film seems to be taking the dark humor route and offers a commentary on capitalism, at least at first glance. I am willing to bet that there will surely be some cannibalism involved, as one can see a man's limbs being chopped off offscreen.

The script for "The Menu" has been written by Will Tracy and Seth Reiss, while Adam McKay ("Don't Look Up") is producing the project. The film also stars Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, Reed Birney, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Mark St. Cyr, Rob Yang, and John Leguizamo as a part of the ensemble cast.

Check out the official synopsis of the film:

A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

"The Menu" is expected to hit theaters on November 18, 2022.