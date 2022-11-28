Strange World Directors Don Hall And Qui Nguyen On Its 'Lucious, Epic Score' And That Big Reveal [Exclusive Interview]

During our first interview, you obviously had to keep the movie's twist under wraps, which you should have. But I wanted to ask, now that of I know the whole story, if there's any other specific inspirations for the movie for that twist at the end?

Hall: Obviously there are certain films that have done that. It's a really tiny, tiny subgenre — Dennis [Quaid, who voices Jaeger Clade in "Strange World"] was in one, "Innerspace." But I have to say it was less of a cinematic inspiration and more of a thematic one.

That was really what guided it, because obviously the film was: "Imagine you discovered that you're living on the back of a living thing and what you're doing is harming that. What would you do?" That was the first pitch I did. And then that idea of it was discovery and the idea of going down, "Journey to the Center of the Earth" was a big inspiration. But the idea of going and exploring the inside of a living thing, it just felt like a nice metaphor for our planet, and in addition made a visually stunning and cool environment. So it was less a cinematic one and more of a thematic one.

Nguyen: I would just add that we did want to make sure that when you discovered the truth of the Strange World, it impacted the story. It wasn't just like the ending of "Men in Black" where it was like, "Oh, we finished the whole story and then suddenly they're in a marble and you're like, 'Oh, that's cute.'" But here, much like in "The Matrix," we want that revelation that this wasn't what you thought it was to suddenly change their perspective on how they were going to treat this world.

It wasn't just about them trying to save a crop that they could use that would benefit them in the immediate term. They suddenly had to worry about their world in the long term. When Don first pitched it, he was like, "What if you discovered you were living on an actual living thing? Not in a hippy dippy way, but in a real, tangible way."

Hall: I did say hippy dippy, too.

Nguyen: And so that has always played in our brains as we were, as a team, crafting it together.

It reminded me — obviously the large tortoise myth comes from a few indigenous cultures.

Nguyen: Yes, absolutely.

But there's a similar conceit in Terry Pratchett's Discworld series ... I don't know if you know those books.

Nguyen: Yes.

Hall: I've never read it, but I've been informed by many people who have.