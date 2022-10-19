Strange World Trailer: A Multigenerational Family Adventure Film With Wobbly Creatures

This has been an outstanding year for animation. From Mamoru Hosoda's "Belle" and the brilliant creativity of "Turning Red" to the sea-faring, sea chanty-singing adventure of "The Sea Beast," the stop-motion insanity of "Mad God," and the upcoming stop-motion marvel of Henry Selick's "Wendell & Wild" and Guillermo del Toro's haunting fairy tale "Pinocchio." The 2022 animation year has shown how versatile the medium is, allowing filmmakers to break molds and tell all kinds of stories meant for very different audiences in animation.

Now, one of the oldest and biggest animation studios out there, Walt Disney Animation Studios, is about to enter the race with a movie that promises to be a wildly different ride than the studio's formulaic fare. In their 61st film, Disney is channeling pulp sci-fi stories with "Strange World," a film that feels like a throwback to that brief period in time when they left musicals behind and delivered two fantastic sci-fi adventure films with unique personalities and looks — "Atlantis," and "Treasure Planet."

"Strange World" follows the Clades, a family of legendary explorers who embark on a journey to a mysterious place inhabited by weird creatures in order to save their world. The film has a star-studded cast that includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Lucy Liu, and Jakoukie Young-White.