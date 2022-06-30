The Sea Beast Invites You To Sing Along To A Sea Shanty In An Adorable Music Video

Dive into the world of dangerous beasts and tenacious hunters with this banger sea shanty from the animated adventure film, "The Sea Beast." Titled "Captain Crow," the sea shanty is obviously extremely catchy and chronicles the tale of the titular character, who is called "the greatest of all hunters" by one of the kids telling the story.

For some context, "The Sea Beast" is directed by Chris Williams, and follows a legendary monster hunter who undergoes a change of heart after a young girl ends up befriending a sea monster that is deemed extremely dangerous. "The Sea Beast" is set in a world in which sea monsters are rampant, terrorizing humans who live near the coast. The narrative follows a group of bounty hunters who kill these sea monsters and harvest their horns, and they are led by Captain Crow (Jared Harris). Per the sea shanty, Crow is celebrated by the local folks as a protector, as he kills dangerous monsters and keeps everyone else safe. Naturally, everyone raises him a toast.

Honestly, "Captain Crow" is a bop, and you can check out the track below.