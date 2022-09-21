Why 'Chonky' And 'Juicy' Became The Key Words To Describe Disney's Strange World [Exclusive]

How do you describe a world that doesn't actually exist? That is a question that could be hard to answer for any creative, but it was one that loomed over the production of Walt Disney Animation's upcoming film, "Strange World." After all, it centers around a family of explorers that are tasked with exploring a world beyond their comprehension. One might say that this world is a bit on the strange side.

However, that titular strangeness wasn't the focal point for the animation team on the movie. In an interview with /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, Production Designer Mehrdad Isvandi and Head of Environments Sean Jenkins revealed some key terms thrown around when creating the various environments. Armstrong herself specifically described much of the film's look as ... juicy.

"Ironically it's not the first time I've heard juicy. It came up during the production as well," said Jenkins. "It really describes the feeling and the richness of the place."

Just how influential is the word "juicy" in the creation of this brand-new planet? According to Isvandi, it helps describe just how different this new world is from the characters' home world of Avalonia, a place characterized by rigid lines and shapes.

"In the Strange World, you have lots of organic and bubbly shapes," he said.