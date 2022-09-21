Strange World Directors Don Hall And Qui Nguyen Reveal Things Are Even Stranger Than What We've Seen [Exclusive Interview]

In your presentation this morning, you gave a great overview of your inspiration for the story. One thing that wasn't touched on directly, and I don't know if you can answer this, is that the strange land underneath the earth feels like it has a story behind why it exists. This might be a yes or no question, I don't know if you can tell me, but do you know the creation story for the strange world and how it came to be?

Don Hall: Yes, we do.

Will the audience find out?

[Silence.]

Okay! Next question. Another thing you talked about was how the movie touched on father and son relationships. You both have sons, and if your sons or anything like my kid, which I'm sure they are, I'm sure they have a lot of opinions. Did they have any input in the film in terms of creating creatures or plot points or anything like that?

Qui Nguyen: My kids' only opinion was not to show them footage because when we did "Raya the Last Dragon," I shared everything and then they saw the movie and were like, "Well, you spoiled all the stories!"

Hall: [Jokingly] Thanks, Dad.

Nguyen: I was like fine, I won't show you anything. Then of course because I wouldn't share anything, they would go try to see, and my youngest, who's nine, is super drawn to Splat [see concept art for Splat above] and the dog, Legend. He's like, "Wait, wait, wait, I didn't know about this!" And I tell him, "Nope, you got to get out the room now, you made your bed, get out."

Hall: I think they saw the teaser that we released a few months ago and they were like, "That's cool."

Nguyen: The truth is they influenced the movie, but not intentionally. There's definitely stuff we put in there that they'll be like, "Whoa, just a minute".

When they do see it, do you think they'll be impressed or they'll be like, "Are you trying to tell me something, Dad?"

Nguyen: [Jokingly] I think it's a good instruction manual to our kids on how they should treat us. Because at the end, they'd be like, "Hey look, the father and sons, they like each other."

Hall: There's a couple lines in the movie that were direct lifts from a conversation I had with my dad during making of this movie. I wanted to pick his brain about a couple things and he said some stuff and I mentioned it to Qui and he put it in the script. We'll see how he feels about that.

Nguyen: I would love to see your dad be like, "Now hold on Disney!"

Hall: [Jokingly] Don Sr. wants a writing credit now.