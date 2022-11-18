Nicholas Hoult 'Saw A Lot Of Similarities' Between His Character In The Menu And Mad Max: Fury Road's War Boys

While it might seem silly to some that a person would base their entire worldview around the singular worship of another human being, it's not exactly uncommon. Both Tyler and Nux have parasocial relationships with their replacement father-figures of choice; because they have devoted so much of themselves to studying and revering each man, they feel as if they are connected, somehow. It's something we see again and again with celebrities, as fans can devolve into some absolutely unhinged behavior in order to defend or promote their favorite famous person. Acknowledgement from their hero would be the ultimate validation, and people will go to truly disturbing lengths to get it.

Tyler and Nux are very different people from very different worlds, but they both are so insecure in themselves that they have to bolster their personalities with intense fan devotion. Being a fan of something can be a healthy outlet and can introduce people to new communities, but we all know that one person whose entire personality is their fandom, and it's been neat to see Hoult tackle two totally different dudes with a surprisingly similar situation. And hey — both Tyler and Nux are better than Hoult's character Peter on "The Great," because the man he worships is himself.

"The Menu" is currently in theaters.