Smile's Shocking Ending Was Always Part Of The Plan [Exclusive]

Warning: This post will contain spoilers for the 2022 film "Smile."

Parker Finn's new horror film "Smile" features an unseen demon — a malevolent force that can take the form of any person — that perpetuates itself through trauma. It takes possession of its victims and occupies their minds for about a week, inflicting horrifying hallucinations. In most cases, the demon's victims see — and can have full conversations with — smiling friends. The smile is key. At the end of the demon's tenure inside its host body, it forces them to die by suicide in front of another person. The demon will force its victim to smile while doing its violent deeds. The new witness, being traumatized by the violent death they just saw, will, in turn, be infected by the demon. The new witness will then also experience hallucinations and will inexorably march toward their own bloody end, also in front of a witness, etc. The cycle can continue indefinitely.

The demon is, of course, a metaphor for trauma, and "Smile" is about how cycles of violence are random and unceasing. The human mind is not capable of witnessing strange, random, violent death, and doing so will leave even the staunchest of souls marked.

By the end of "Smile," the film's protagonist Rose (Sosie Bacon), infected with the demon, will become savvy to the way it operates. She resolves to lock herself into her very, very remote childhood home, face her own personal demons, and — should she be forced into a violent end — remain unwitnessed, ending the demonic reign of terror. Sadly, a cop friend of hers (Kyle Gallner) will find her hiding place, giving the demon someone to pass into.