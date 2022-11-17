Smile Star Kyle Gallner Knew Exactly What Kind Of Horror Movie He Was In [Exclusive Interview]

I saw the movie twice, at Fantastic Fest and then theaters, and both times it killed. And then it became one of the biggest hits of the year. I don't think anybody saw that coming, right?

No. I mean, this movie wasn't even supposed to go to theaters, so it was surprising for everybody. I mean, we made this thing for Paramount+ just to be on TV. So when they told us it was going to theaters, that was a surprise. And then when it did as well as it did, I think we were all pretty ... you don't want to say shocked, because of course you want your movie to do well, you believe in your film. But nowadays the way films are ... you never know what's going to take off. You never know what's going to hit.

Watching it at Fantastic Fest, which is a film festival for horror aficionados, made sense. It's twisted and dark, and it's playing for that crowd. Then watching it with a regular audience and having it play just as well and seeing people go back again and again, watching it become part of the zeitgeist–

Yeah.

Can you talk about why you think audiences are responding to a film that, at first glance, could have been seemingly too intense or too dark for a mainstream reaction?

I think it surprised me as well. Not I think, I mean, it surprised me as well because I would say it's definitely on the darker side that I think a more casual viewer, I didn't think would be super into it. But it seems to really be hitting all the right notes for everybody. For more hardcore horror fans and then people who may not be so into the genre, they've just all shown up and for whatever reason, they're really digging it. Not whatever reason. I think it's a good movie. I think it's fun. I think it's well shot. I think it's well-acted. And I have to say, I do think the marketing campaign really helped with that. I think that brought people in and then good word of mouth kept people coming. And I also think it just reminded people of why they like to go to the movies.

It's fun. It's fun to be scared. It's fun to be in an audience full of people and enjoy a film together. It's fun to be scared, and jump at the same time, and really just feel the energy of being in the theater. And I think one of the biggest challenges these days is getting people to actually show up. And I think the marketing campaign got people curious enough on top of the trailer, but I think it all got people curious enough to show up that they were like, oh, this is fun. I love this. This is what this is all about. And that's because everybody just wants to watch s*** on their phone. It's maddening.

Parker Finn's direction is very intense, very visual. It plays to the screen. How does he function as an actor's director? I'm curious about how he worked in the more intimate spaces with you folks.

That's a good question actually because you get guys who are very good visually and then not as good when it comes to people or face-to-face stuff. You get guys who are really good at talking to actors but maybe don't have as much of a vision. You get all sorts of things. Parker's an interesting combination of ... he really knew what he wanted. He knew how he wanted it shot. The score was already being worked on before even a single frame had been shot. He knew what he wanted.

And then when he came to you with a note, he was very smart. His notes were smart, they were quick to the point, and as soon as he said it, it was just one of those things where you're like, "Oh yeah. Yeah, no, that makes sense." He speaks a very simple kind of understandable language. And for me and the way I operate, me and him got along really well. There was a good kind of communication in that way. He operates in a way that I understand. So me and him worked well together. I enjoyed working with Parker and he did a nice job. He knew what he wanted behind the camera. He knew what he wanted from the camera department. He knew what he wanted in front of the camera with his actors. And I think he delivered.