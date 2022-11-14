Smile! The Happiest Horror Movie Of 2022 Is Streaming On Paramount+ Very Soon

In news that is sure to make gorehounds grin, Paramount+ and Paramount Home Entertainment have announced that the year's biggest original horror movie, "Smile," will be available to stream and purchase digitally in the U.S. and Canada this Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The film will also hit 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 13. "Smile" hit theaters on the last day of September and just recently crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office, and the latest numbers indicate (via Box Office Mojo) that it's just shy of the $211 million haul of China's "Nice View," currently the year's highest-grossing original film.

Of course, "original" is a somewhat subjective term, but we'll get to that. One thing that is certain is that "Smile" has brought the bacon, not just money-wise, but in the sense of upholding the horror tradition of the Bacon family. The film stars Sosie Bacon, the real-life daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, as a psychiatrist who starts seeing people grinning evilly everywhere and must confront everyone's favorite horror theme — trauma — before it's too late.

After a month and a half, "Smile" is now headed to home media, so for anyone whose preferred method of watching movies is to put on a pair of headphones and fire up your laptop in the dark (not unlike Bacon's character in the image below), get ready to do the opposite of frown and, well, smile, or at least smirk.