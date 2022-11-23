Strange World Producer Roy Conli On Primal Outpost, Altering Characters, And More [Exclusive Interview]

You mentioned in our earlier conversation that one of your favorite things about the movie was the message it had about protecting the environment. Now that I've seen "Strange World," I wonder if you could expand on that a little bit — when you first heard of this project, how was it pitched to you? Was the environmental message part of it, or was it more the father-son story that was the main focus?

The wonderful thing about this project has been that from a thematic standpoint, it's really been solid. So many films that I've worked on, you find that you're chasing theme. You go in with an idea, and then once you get it up on the screen — because we do several iterations — you just sit there and you go, "Oh, the theme is actually this." Or, "Oh, the theme is that." And what's wonderful is during that period, all those little pieces of themes that you've been traveling through, connect.

We walked in on this and the environmental story, the three generational story, and the familial aspect of this was there. And we've never really been chasing theme on this one. When I heard about it the first time, [director Don Hall] pitched me the story, I was taken with the three generation element of it because I love father-son stories. I mean, it's something that I've loved since I was a kid, reading. But then also, it's that big theme of: What are we going to leave the next generation? What are we as fathers going to leave our sons, and what are our sons going to leave their sons? I think it's so important and so pressing in terms of today.

Absolutely. And that's interesting how it was a package deal.

Yeah. It's so wonderful working with Don because I think he creates these amazing worlds that are theme-rich. And the great thing is that these incredibly diverse and inclusive worlds are reflective of ours, but you can only visit them in animation. You couldn't go to "Strange World" in our world. So to me, that was the other element that really drew me in, was how this was so right for animation.