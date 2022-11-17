Jonathan Majors' Family History Upped The Pressure While Filming Devotion

Majors, who has two grandfathers in the service, says of the family connection:

"My paternal grandfather, the guy who, you know, ran the farm, built the farm, was in Korea. And this story is about the Korean War. About the first black naval aviator. And he fought in the Korean War. His name was Ensign Jesse Leroy Brown ... unfortunately, that war is labeled 'the forgotten war.' And this is only the second major motion picture made that captures that story. And for me, talking about pressure and stakes to bring that story and to tell a small glimpse of that war and those soldiers. And to honor them on such a grand stage was extremely high pressure and a huge honor. And we did the best we could. And I think it's pretty great."

Clarkson asked Majors if he'd been trained to fly, and in the process revealed that she once flew with the Blue Angels, the flight demonstration squad of the United States Navy, which brought up another military connection for the film. Majors explains:

"Our director, J.D. Dillard, his father was the second Black Blue Angel in the history of the Blue Angels. Talk about stakes, man. We were making this movie with, like, so much pressure and so much support. You know, we had guys we could talk to and say, 'Hey, what was this like?' And they'd say, 'It's like this.' You know what I mean? And I learned in that plane what it was like. To a minimal degree, but it was pretty intense."

Not only that, but Dillard's father was a consultant on the film, and Dillard has spoken about the fact that Majors' portrayal of Jesse Brown reminded him of his father.

"Devotion" opens in theaters on November 23, 2022.