Smile Director Parker Finn Wanted To Make A Love Letter To The Cursed Chain Sub-Genre [Exclusive Interview]

Those last 20 minutes are definitely my favorite part of the movie. It's fun and it definitely lays the groundwork for a potential sequel starring Kyle Gallner, which is such an interesting concept. If that is something that's on your brain, what could we possibly expect from that? Is that something that's even percolating inside of you?

I think there is a lot of really exciting stuff that could still be done in the world of "Smile." There are definitely some stones that have been left unturned, things I didn't get to do in the first one that are really exciting. I would want to make sure as a filmmaker that I'm never just doing the exact same thing, that I'm not ever just repeating myself because I don't think that's very satisfying to me or for audiences. So if we were to return to the world of "Smile," I'd want to make sure it felt really fresh and unexpected from the first film and that it had some new devilish tricks up its sleeves for an audience.

I am curious about the origins of this curse. The very first incident. What was the start of this? There are multiple chains, so there must be something overarching that kind of ties it all together. Of course, it is trauma and suicide, but I'm very curious about the very origins of the curse in your brain.

Well, you're asking all the right questions that were things that were deliberately left out of the film. [laughs] On one side of things, I find the unknown to be the scariest thing ever, right? If you can't define the thing that's coming after you or put that supernatural thing into a box, it's much scarier for me at least, rather than some priest in 1408 that read a book... That to me is less the stuff that really scares me. It's more that kind of cosmic, just feeling like that the character is the butt of some cosmic joke. That is really horrifying and also feels like thematically resonant to all of the internal stuff that she's also dealing with. It can very much feel like you are cursed when you're dealing with things like trauma and guilt and that your mind is something that you can't really trust. I have some thoughts and ideas, but I don't want to push them out onto audiences too early. But we might possibly in the future learn more about that.