Why Smile's Monster Is Obsessed With Smiling

"Smile" ultimately envisions this pattern of death as being orchestrated by an unnamed supernatural being that feeds on trauma. A ghostly demonic presence takes control of a victim and assures that self-inflicted violence is seen by the next person in the chain. It's unclear just how long this demon has been around. As far as the audience knows, it could be impossibly ancient.

Rose returns to her childhood home — a tiny remote home far, far outside of town — to assure that she will be alone. Should the entity get the better of her, there will be no witnesses it can pass the curse onto. In the now-dilapidated building, Rose can confront the ghost of her dead mother, and openly explain that pain and anguish are intergenerational. Like a genetic condition, trauma is frequently passed to others. Rose literally faces her inner demon. "Smile," for all its paranormal leanings, is ultimately pretty responsible with its psychological aspects.

But why the smile?

The demonic grin seen on the face of the trauma monster's ghostly avatars could be seen as a satire of "a brave face." Anyone facing extreme psychological difficulty has likely heard the old and often useless advice of "hoisting yourself up" and "putting on a brave face." Smile and the world smiles with you. Don't worry, be happy. These are meaningless platitudes that do not help someone in need of targeted psychological help. The monster understands that smiling is a mask, a front put up by people wanting to project happiness they do not feel.

Mocking this phenomenon, the monster turns smiling into part of the trauma. A smile does not make the best umbrella. A smile is a sign of impending death.