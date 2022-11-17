The Rings Of Power Learned A Lesson From The Characters In Better Call Saul

High fantasy isn't an easy genre to write in. Often, there is so much explanation for setting, political intrigues, and jargon about things like Silmarils or who the legends of the time were. With "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," Hutchinson had to balance character with all of this, as well as keeping mysteries under wraps and balancing how much explanation viewers would need. The audience includes people who already know every little thing about Tolkien's history, people like me who know a whole lot but don't mind changes, and some people who are being introduced to this world for the first time. "Breaking Bad" fans knew the entire deal before "Better Call Saul," but Hutchinson had to be mindful of views who were new to Middle-earth.

I think that's why high fantasy can sometimes turn people off: You just can't get out from under some of these explanations you have to give. It's often more about characters getting caught up in the sweeping epic than it is about the characters themselves. The fact that Tolkien did give us a lot of character study in his work is one of the many reasons it's still so popular today.

It's also likely one of the reasons that Amazon spent so much money on the sets, costumes, and props for the series. A lot of those explanations can be done visually on TV, with more time to spend in locations than you might have in a film.