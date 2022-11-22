Glass Onion Producer Ram Bergman On The Challenges Of Pulling Off The New Murder Mystery [Exclusive Interview]

This interview has been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

I know you've been working with Rian through most of his career, and you're probably one of the first people to see his scripts. What were your first thoughts when he sent you the script for "Glass Onion?" Did any parts of it stick out in your mind as being different than what he's done before?

So first of all, before he sent the script, he pitched me the idea.

How did he pitch it to you?

He literally worked through all the key bits, and we talked about the conceit of the movie, which was like, "Wow, okay, this is completely different, as it should be." But I didn't expect it, and it's a challenge. I think we both realized, "Okay, if you can pull it off, that's going to be really cool, but it's going to be very challenging to pull it off."

But again, if I'm always going to bet on somebody, I'm going to bet on Rian. He went and wrote the script and sent a first draft to me. When you read one of Rian's scripts, they are very dense. You read them, and you read them again, and you still know — the same way when you're watching a movie — that you're going to miss so many different things. You read it, and you read it again and you realize, "Oh, you missed this. Oh, this is what he meant, you missed it."

But it was such a fun ride reading the script. I was like, "Holy s***, he pulled it off." But right away, I said, "Okay, I knew what the conceit is going to be. I need people who don't know what the conceit is and see how they respond." So we have a close group of people, Rian's friends, that don't know anything. We started testing it with them to see how they respond. And then we keep working and just made it better and better through all the stages of making the movie.

But I was having so much fun reading it. It was, again, a delight and a ride. The first one was a ride, but this one was a real ride, so I just could not wait to see how it turned out.

You mentioned Rian has a core group of friends he shares things with. Are those people in the industry and anyone we might know?

In the industry and not, but yes, absolutely. The way we make things — either the process of writing or even the editorial process — we always have a group of friends and family that we share things with. We have a screening room in our office, we invite friends and we screen every week or every few weeks and just see how people respond before we go out and test it in the real world.