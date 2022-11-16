Superhero Bits: DC's Legion Of Super-Heroes Trailer, An Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Stirs MCU Speculation & More

We recently learned that "Stargirl" is ending its run after three seasons on The CW, but the creators didn't know that heading into the season. So, as star Brec Bassinger revealed recently on the "Wayne Ayers Podcast," they actually shot two different endings to avoid an unsatisfying cliffhanger ending.

"Geoff [Johns] was so smart because obviously there's been a lot of changes in The CW and the Warner Brothers this past year, so the future of any show was not quite certain and because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks."

"Stargirl" is currently airing its third and final season, with new episodes debuting Wednesdays on The CW.