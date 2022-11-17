Andor Episode 11 Just Made Cassian's Death In Rogue One Even More Tragic

Spoiler alert: Cassian Andor dies at the end of "Rogue One." Okay, on a more serious note, there are also spoilers for "Andor" in the following article.

If it weren't for the involvement of filmmaker Tony Gilroy, the director of the brilliant "Michael Clayton" and the last-minute addition who helped rewrite "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and bring it across the finish line, excitement for "Andor" might've been at an all-time low upon its original announcement. A prequel series telling the origin story of a somewhat cobbled-together character from a relatively divisive prequel film? Thankfully, many of the doubters (me included!) have been proven completely wrong in the time since, quickly falling head over heels for the impressive story about Diego Luna's Cassian Andor rising from a self-absorbed and undependable shady figure to a still-morally grey Rebel officer who will one day be willing to lay his life down for the cause.

Naturally, "Rogue One" didn't have nearly as much time and room as "Andor" to properly develop that arc, but the Disney+ series has more than made up for any deficiencies. By charting such an emotionally resonant journey and populating Andor's world with a host of fascinating supporting characters, viewers have never been more invested in Cassian as a person. In fact, the penultimate episode may have done enough to make his future death in "Rogue One" feel even more hard-hitting and tragic than it did back in 2016.