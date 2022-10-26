During Season 1 Of Andor, Where Is Jyn Erso In The Star Wars Universe?

In her book, "Rebel Rising," author Beth Revis documents this exact situation. Where "Andor" and, later, "Star Wars Rebels" follow Saw Gerrera after that moment, "Rebel Rising" gives us everything leading up to and beyond the moment where Saw dumps Jyn. She's a clever forger and is put to use by Saw in that skill and it's that ability that saves her and gives her names to go by. She's later arrested and sent to a labor camp under an assumed name (Liana Hallik), which is something she has in common with Cassian, who is sent to Narkina 5 under the name Keef Girgo.

On the planet of Tamsye Prime, Saw and Jyn were on a mission to a scout a munitions factory leftover from the Clone Wars. She forged everyone's scandocs and she herself was running under the name "Kestrel Dawn." One of Saw's other fighters, a man named Tallent, suspected Jyn's true identity and betrayed them. It was here on this planet that Saw dealt with Tallent and dumped Jyn in a cave with a knife and a blaster.

With her ability to forge documents, pilot ships, and fight, Jyn takes the name of "Jyn Dawn" and escapes Tamsye Prime to the planet of Ponta and builds a life for herself there, romance included.

It's not to be, though, and she's pretty quickly forced to take up a life of crime to survive. Then, she ends up in the Wobani labor camp where we catch up to her in "Rogue One."

New episodes of "Andor" air on Wednesdays on Disney+.