Sound The Rapture: Kevin Smith Is Planning To Make Red State 2

Kevin Smith is out promoting "Clerks III" ahead of its DVD and Blu-ray release on December 6, 2022, and at a screening of the film last night in Austin, Texas, he dropped some news of another sequel that he has in the works. /Film's Ryan Scott was in attendance at the Q&A where Smith announced that plans for "Red State 2" are in motion.

The original "Red State," starring John Goodman, Melissa Leo, and the late Michael Parks, came out back in 2011. The film was distributed on home video by Lionsgate, which is also handling the distribution for "Clerks III," and it seems that partnering up with them again opened up the door to a potential "Red State" sequel. Smith told the audience: