BioShock Director Francis Lawrence Explains What Drew Him To The Adaptation: 'It's One Of The Best Games Ever Created'

Have you heard the tale of the video game curse? Every video game adaptation Hollywood greenlights always seems to be fated for failure in some way — a box office bomb, a flurry of unfortunate adaptational choices, or even worse, a fade into cultural obscurity.

Some say the curse is starting to break with the success of the live-action "Sonic the Hedgehog" films and "Detective Pikachu," the latter of which brought the colorful world of Pokémon to life in a family-friendly blockbuster format. Both films made an impressive amount of money and are generally liked by their target audience as well as critics, which means they're amongst the first of their kind. "The Last of Us," one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time, is now a highly anticipated HBO series premiering next January, and it aims to be "Game of Thrones"-level big. We're even getting an animated "Super Mario" movie in April.

So, have we reached a new era of video game adaptation? Perhaps it's too early to make that call, but Netflix is getting ready to join the club with its own adaptation of one of gaming's most beloved titles, 2007's "BioShock."

Famously, Gore Verbinski ("Pirates of the Caribbean," "A Cure for Wellness") had a full screenplay for a "BioShock" film, which he struggled to get out of production hell. This time, director Francis Lawrence ("Constantine," "The Hunger Games") is attached to the newest iteration of the film, and though we have very few details about the film's current pre-production, Lawrence spoke to Collider about his ambitions with the project.

In the interview, Lawrence claims that he was drawn to the project because he believes "BioShock" is "one of the best games ever created."