BioShock Movie To Be Directed By The Hunger Games Filmmaker Francis Lawrence

"We all make choices, but in the end our choices make us," as one character in the original "BioShock" game succinctly puts it. Well, Netflix is about to learn this lesson firsthand as the studio has made its decision about a director to helm their highly-anticipated film adaptation. Frankly, it's as surprising a choice as it gets, with "Hunger Games" veteran Francis Lawrence officially stepping up to bring the steampunk-inspired and gloriously atmospheric world of "BioShock" into live action.

Netflix revealed the news themselves in a post from the official account on Twitter, announcing that "BioShock — our live-action feature film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise — will be directed by Francis Lawrence ('I Am Legend,' 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,' 'Slumberland') from a script written by Michael Green ('Logan,' 'Blade Runner 2049,' 'American Gods')."

BioShock â€" our live-action feature film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise â€" will be directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Slumberland) from a script written by Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049, American Gods). pic.twitter.com/mDh4ut6ayJ — Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2022

Upon learning that this long-delayed project would be coming exclusively to Netflix, the immediate reaction couldn't help but feel rather mixed — on the one hand, it almost feels like a miracle that this adaptation is coming closer and closer to actually happening; on the other, those familiar with "BioShock" would insist that the entire appeal of a movie would be to watch it, you know, in theaters. While Netflix has allowed theatrical releases before, it remains to be seen if the same will hold true for this.