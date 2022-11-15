Nanny Star Anna Diop On Taking Up Space And Perfecting Her Accent [Exclusive Interview]

I wanted to talk about the non-stop barrage of microaggressions throughout the film. That's one of my favorite parts about Black horror as a subgenre: It injects this film with a constant specter of dread. How did you guys work to strike that balance between that and the more overt horror in the film? Because for some it can be kind of blink and you'll miss it.

That's really a question for Nikyatu. And it's a testament to her talent, not only as a writer — because it's in the script when you read it — but to also be able to execute it, of course, and bring it to screen, is also a separate skill. It's really a testament to her ability to execute those moments so that audiences like yourself, that are sensitive enough, catch it. And like you said: If you blink, you do miss it. But that's how it is in real life, too. So again, it's just a testament to her ability to execute nuance in such an intelligent way, in such an accurate way.

Without spoiling anything, I also want to talk about Aisha's dynamic with [Amy's husband], Adam, was probably one of the scarier parts of the film for me — probably because if you've lived that, you can recognize that character instantly. What was it like building that dynamic with Morgan?

Such a great question. My feeling about Adam is that he's kind of a man-child. He's very immature in a lot of ways. He leaves home and leaves his wife and daughter alone so that he can pursue this career that doesn't bring enough income to actually support their life. And as we learn, it's Amy who is really financially the backbone of the family. On top of that, he's unfaithful to her. And one of the things that struck me, and one of the things I was able to use, or that I decided on was [Aisha] had gone through an experience with Lamine's father that was very heartbreaking and disappointing, too, in that he was an absent father. That he was a predator in a lot of ways.

So the moment where Aisha first learns or notices that Adam is a dishonest and disloyal partner, she feels for Amy better. She recognizes how disappointing it is to then be in the company of a man that's like this. But Morgan is a lovely human being. [Laughs] And he just faked it so well. That is a testament to his capacity as a performer to really play a character that wasn't a caricature, but quite honest in who I recognize. I know Adam in real life, and I recognize Adam in real life as a performance because he did it so well and did it without being caricature-y.