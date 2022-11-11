Director Mark Mylod Hopes The Menu's Satire 'Speaks For Itself'

Betsy Koch continued with comments reflecting fellow producer Adam McKay, who also directed "Don't Look Up" earlier this year, an environmental disaster satire. "I think for McKay if you asked him, he's like, 'This feels like a transfer of resources and power and money to the ultra-rich,'" she recalled. "And so people watch the movie thinking it's 'upending the rich,' or 'eat the rich,' but there's something deeper too." As for Mark Mylod: "I like the satire to speak for itself too ... I hope it does." Film School Rejects described Mylod's response as being "hesitant," as if he was concerned the film's obvious satire wouldn't land. "That's one of the things I loved about the script," he said, adding:

"I didn't feel like in the directing of it that I needed to hammer that [message] or put it in the foreground because it was layered in there, symbiotically linked to everything in the writing and in the storyline."

"What we did evolve together, which I found really interesting and intriguing, and one of the scary things that drew me to it was this idea of the culpability of the diners," he said, "Which led me to a massively pretentious reference of 'The Exterminating Angel.'" Mylod continued ruminating on the experience, saying, "I watched that film and just that sense of guilt, that sense of being part of the problem, part of the matrix, I thought was really fascinating." Fortunately, even one quick look at the trailer for "The Menu" indicates the satire of the film pretty prominently, so Mylod can surely put his concerns to bed.

"The Menu" cooks up in theaters on November 18, 2022.