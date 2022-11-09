Superhero Bits: The New Black Panther Gets A Hot Toys Figure, Batwoman Returns & More
Marvel Snap is getting a PvP mode before year's end
"Marvel Snap" launched recently and became a wildly popular, free-to-play online card game in no time at all. But when will you be able to battle it out with friends in the game? The non-specific answer is soon. The slightly more specific answer is before year's end, according to The Washington Post. A spokesperson for developer Second Dinner told the outlet that an update with a "battle mode" will be released "this calendar year." So look for the ability to battle friends no later than December.
Check out the full prologue to Gotham Knights
The long-awaited "Gotham Knights" video game hit shelves last month and debuted to somewhat mixed reviews. In any event, for those who haven't played it, DC has released the entire prologue to the game, which focuses on Batman's death, the event that sets the entire game in motion. It's a pretty impressive-looking video and might be enough to hook some on-the-fence gamers who have been debating if this is a purchase they want to make. Even for those who have no intention of picking up a copy, this still could be worth a watch.
DC Studios co-head James Gunn joins Mastodon, kicks things off with Lobo
Also on Mastodon. https://t.co/thB14CdHBy— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 8, 2022
With things looking more uncertain than ever at Twitter, many people are looking for alternatives. Mastodon has emerged as a popular choice in the early going for many folks, and DC Studios co-head James Gunn recently revealed he's joined the platform. For his first post? He shared an image of DC character Lobo with the caption, "Glad to be here." Some ran with the ball and took this as a tease that a "Lobo" movie or some other project is in the works. There is no such indication at this time, so let's not get carried away. Though it's worth mentioning that a "Lobo" movie, possibly with Michael Bay directing, was in the works for a long time.
Was Henry Cavill supposed to show up at SDCC for his Superman return?
Rumors were flying about like crazy ahead of San Diego Comic-Con over the summer suggesting that Henry Cavill was going to crash the DC panel announcing his return as Superman. That didn't happen, but Cavill has since announced that he's back as the Man of Steel. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, the actor addressed those rumors and revealed he was never going to turn up at SDCC — it was always just a rumor.
"Because all the rumors were coming out and obviously I was working and had a lot of people going, 'So, are you going to Comic-Con?' I was like, 'No. No, I'm not.' They're like, 'Ah, but you are, aren't you?' And I was like, 'No, really. I'm not. I'm not.' And then, obviously having the other secret in the back of my head and I was like, 'I'm just gonna have to ride this one out and see what happens.' Then obviously, everyone was so disappointed and I just thought, 'Okay, they're just... Patience. Patience. It will come.'"
So that's that. In the meantime, we await what happens with "Man of Steel 2" as the DC Studios era gets underway.
Javicia Leslie is returning as Batwoman in The Flash season 9
Javicia Leslie suited up as Batwoman again for THE FLASH season 9.— Caped Crusades (@CapedCrusadesFS) November 9, 2022
[📸: javicialeslie/IG] pic.twitter.com/9y8ueDkKoT
Surprise! Even though "Batwoman" was canceled after its third season (along with most of The CW's scripted programming in the wake of the network's sale), Javicia Leslie isn't done with her character just yet. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Leslie confirmed rumors that she's coming back to the Arrowverse in "The Flash" season 9. I won't get into any more of what's flying around on the ol' Internet just to avoid spoiling surprises, but let's just say we might be seeing a good deal of Leslie on the show.
Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra put in a ton of research for the film
Never doubt director Jaume Collet-Serra's dedication to making "Black Adam" authentic to the world of DC Comics. Case in point, in a recent interview with Screen Rant, editor Mike Sale explained that the filmmaker spent a full six months researching for the film, including reading just about every comic the character ever appeared in.
"I've got to tell you, there's a bunch of [Easter eggs], really. Jaume Collet-Serra is super smart, and he put bunches of things in there. I'm not going to say what they are, but the more you watch this movie... And they're not only just from video games or the DC world. Even going back into comic books. Jaume studied for six months for this movie. He read every comic book, and he has some crazy, amazing memory. He remembers everything."
"Black Adam" is in theaters now.
This Black Panther: Wakanda Forever TV spot is full of revealing footage
A new international TV spot for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has been making the rounds online, and, quite frankly, it's pretty revealing. The 30-second spot contains a ton of footage that hasn't been seen in any of the other trailers up to this point. While I won't get into spoilers here for those who would rather avoid it, there is one pretty big reveal in the spot that is pretty significant. Check it out above, if you please.
No, Kevin Feige has not asked Ryan Coogler to direct Secret Wars ... yet
Ever since it was announced that Marvel is making a "Secret Wars" movie, attention has been focused on who will end up directing the massive film. Ryan Coogler, who directed both "Black Panther" movies, has been name-checked a lot. But have those conversations actually taken place? As per Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige in a recent interview with Variety, no they have not.
"Well, I would want Ryan to do anything at any time because he's a singular talent and a great person to spend years with. But no, in all honesty, there've been no conversations. We've not spoken to him about 'Secret Wars.'"
Coogler, for his part, revealed in the same piece that he has no idea what his next directing/writing gig will be. It's not to say he won't direct "Secret Wars," it's just that he might need a big, well-deserved break first.
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Hot Toys figure has been revealed
Lastly, the folks at Hot Toys have revealed their flagship figure connected to the release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Yes, the 1/6 scale figure is focused on our new Black Panther, who we've seen glimpses of in the trailers. As for who is under that armor? That has yet to be revealed officially and the toy company isn't saying who it is yet, either. But this figure, for the time being, is pretty impressive. The only real downside is that it won't be hitting shelves until the first or second quarter of 2024. Full details can be found by clicking here.