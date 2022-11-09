Superhero Bits: The New Black Panther Gets A Hot Toys Figure, Batwoman Returns & More

Rumors were flying about like crazy ahead of San Diego Comic-Con over the summer suggesting that Henry Cavill was going to crash the DC panel announcing his return as Superman. That didn't happen, but Cavill has since announced that he's back as the Man of Steel. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, the actor addressed those rumors and revealed he was never going to turn up at SDCC — it was always just a rumor.

"Because all the rumors were coming out and obviously I was working and had a lot of people going, 'So, are you going to Comic-Con?' I was like, 'No. No, I'm not.' They're like, 'Ah, but you are, aren't you?' And I was like, 'No, really. I'm not. I'm not.' And then, obviously having the other secret in the back of my head and I was like, 'I'm just gonna have to ride this one out and see what happens.' Then obviously, everyone was so disappointed and I just thought, 'Okay, they're just... Patience. Patience. It will come.'"

So that's that. In the meantime, we await what happens with "Man of Steel 2" as the DC Studios era gets underway.