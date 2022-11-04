Henry Cavill Says He Held On To Superman Very Gently In His Heart

Superman is back, baby! As you know if you saw "Black Adam," Henry Cavill returned to the role in a mid-credits cameo. Not only that, but there is more Cavill Superman in our future. This means a lot to fans, of course, but for Cavill, this is a big deal as well. The actor, whose film "Enola Holmes 2" comes out on Netflix today, recently spoke about his return to Supes on Deadline's The Film That Lit My Fuse video series.

Cavill first appeared as the DC superhero in 2013's "Man of Steel," directed by Zack Snyder, then again in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," 2017's "Justice League," and, of course, the 2021 Snyder cut of the later film. Though some of us became fans of his work in the TV series "The Tudors" before "Man of Steel," his turn as Superman made him a household name. With all the reshuffling over at Warner Bros. Pictures in recent days, fans wondered if we'd see him again in his red cape. Okay, maybe most of us stopped wondering when Dwayne Johnson practically told fans that he'd be in "Black Adam" and that the whole point of the film was to see him go up against Johnson's antihero, but now it's official. The news goes along with the other Warner Bros./DC revelation that James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are set to lead the DC film, television, and animation division.