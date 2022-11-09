James Cameron Promises Avatar: The Way Of Water's Three-Hour Runtime Serves A Purpose

If the first film spent its time establishing the ecology and culture of Pandora, the follow-up will deal more intimately with the individual lives of those who live on the alien moon. Cameron admits that a lack of character development in lieu of world-building and spectacle was one of the weaknesses of "Avatar," and he justifies the over-three hour runtime in an interview with Total Film magazine:

"The goal is to tell an extremely compelling story on an emotional basis... I would say the emphasis in the new film is more on character, more on story, more on relationships, more on emotion. We didn't spend as much time on relationship and emotion in the first film as we do in the second film, and it's a longer film, because there's more characters to service. There's more story to service."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" sees Jake Sully and Neytiri, played by Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, try to raise a family of five children and deal with all the drama that arrives with the heavy responsibility. Cameron claims that it's more "like how The Sopranos is a family story" rather than "a family story from Disney," a comparison that further enunciates how necessary he thinks the epic length is. If any of this still isn't convincing enough to go out and see the movie in theaters, Cameron offers this piece of solace: "It's okay to get up and go pee."

"Avatar: The Way of Water" arrives in theaters starting on December 16, 2022.