Gundam Was Weird Long Before The Witch From Mercury

One of the most significant creative voices involved in "Gundam" was Yoshiyuki Tomino, who directed the original "Mobile Suit Gundam" and its popular sequel "Zeta Gundam." Yet he took a break from anime after the excruciating "Victory Gundam," citing a deep depression. He returned to the series six years later with "Turn A Gundam." But this was not the "Gundam" that fans were familiar with. "Turn A" is set in a world of steam technology. Rather than being drafted into a war, the hero Loran must negotiate a ceasefire between Earth's inhabitants and the technologically advanced Moonrace. The robots are designed by American designer Syd Mead, and the titular Turn A Gundam has a mustache. Not to mention the crossdressing, cow lifting, mistaken identities and a scene where the Turn A becomes a washing machine.

Tomino was once nicknamed "Kill 'em All Tomino" for his murderous ways. He mellowed out in his years away from the industry, but never lost his ambition to expand the range of what anime could do. "Turn A" utilized fashion as a means of world and character development, courtesy of the designer Akiman. Court intrigue took on importance alongside politics and military battles. Not to mention that the female cast in "Turn A" might be the best in the history of the franchise. Tomino's daughters, who exposed him to dance and the famous Takarazuka Revue, may be partly responsible. Even so, "Turn A" has that ineffable "Gundam" feel. Its storyboarding and pacing are rough around the edges, much like Tomino's earlier work. The characters spout non-sequiturs like "UNIVERSE!" While "Turn A Gundam" was seen as an outlier when it aired, it has since claimed its place in history as a definitive "Gundam" series–and perhaps the best.