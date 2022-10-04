Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Borrows From An Anime Classic

The big question is how "Witch From Mercury" might approach sexuality. "Utena" has long been a favorite of LGBTQ anime fans for its handling of adolescence, gender, and sex. The television series all but confirms that Utena and Anthy are in love, and the movie has the two of them kiss naked on the bones of a car as they ride into the wreckage of the post-apocalypse. "Utena" is exponentially messier and more "problematic" than its heirs, like the critically acclaimed "Steven Universe." But then, that willingness to explore complicated feelings of love and hate is exactly why audiences keep coming back to "Utena" decades after it aired.

While Miorine calls Suletta her "fiance" at the end of the first episode of "Witch From Mercury," part of me doubts that Sunrise and Bandai-Namco will allow an explicit gay relationship to be at the center of their new moneymaking property. Anime featuring gesturing at same-sex partnerships have become increasingly popular over the years. "Yuri on Ice," a sleeper hit about two male ice skaters who fall in love, blew up to such a degree that the theme song was played at the Olympics. This year's "Lycoris Recoil" became a hit through the chemistry between its female pair of buddy cops, Chisato and Takina. But Chisato and Takina never explicitly confess their love during "Lycoris Recoil." Even "Yuri on Ice" held back on showing a direct kiss between its two leads, despite otherwise making it very clear to the audience exactly what is happening. "Witch From Mercury" might treat its central relationship in the same ambiguous manner, courting fan investment without ever committing one way or another.