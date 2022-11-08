Seesaw Monster: Everything We Know So Far About The Salma Hayek Pinault Movie From The Author Of Bullet Train

Japanese mystery writer Kōtarō Isaka saw great success with the adaptation of his novel "Maria Beetle," which became the Brad Pitt action flick, "Bullet Train." The highly-stylized film about five international assassins aboard a swiftly-moving bullet train who find out that their missions are connected performed extremely well at the box office, putting the rest of Isaka's bibliography in high demand with Hollywood executives. As was announced today, the next tale from Isaka to get the cinematic treatment is "Seesaw Monster," aka "Shisō Monsutā."

"Seesaw Monster" is a wholly unique tale unrelated to Isaka's "Hitman" trilogy, which includes "Maria Beetle" and "Three Assassins," the latter of which was the source material for the 2015 Japanese revenge thriller film, "Grasshopper." Interestingly, "Shisō Monsutā" is one of Isaka's short story collections, so there are plenty of ways the stories within could be adapted.

While the project is still in its production infancy, here's everything we know so far about "Seesaw Monster."