Seesaw Monster: Everything We Know So Far About The Salma Hayek Pinault Movie From The Author Of Bullet Train
Japanese mystery writer Kōtarō Isaka saw great success with the adaptation of his novel "Maria Beetle," which became the Brad Pitt action flick, "Bullet Train." The highly-stylized film about five international assassins aboard a swiftly-moving bullet train who find out that their missions are connected performed extremely well at the box office, putting the rest of Isaka's bibliography in high demand with Hollywood executives. As was announced today, the next tale from Isaka to get the cinematic treatment is "Seesaw Monster," aka "Shisō Monsutā."
"Seesaw Monster" is a wholly unique tale unrelated to Isaka's "Hitman" trilogy, which includes "Maria Beetle" and "Three Assassins," the latter of which was the source material for the 2015 Japanese revenge thriller film, "Grasshopper." Interestingly, "Shisō Monsutā" is one of Isaka's short story collections, so there are plenty of ways the stories within could be adapted.
While the project is still in its production infancy, here's everything we know so far about "Seesaw Monster."
Here's what we know about the Seesaw Monster release
The adaptation of "Seesaw Monster" will be a feature film exclusive for Netflix, which has been heavily investing in projects made in Asia, or inspired by popular Asian intellectual property as of late. The film is still in early production, so we won't know anything regarding a release date for quite some time. We will definitely keep /Film readers updated as soon as additional information becomes available because this film sounds like one to watch.
Here's what we think Seesaw Monster will be about
Kōtarō Isaka is a renowned mystery and thriller author, often writing tales that are as captivating from a character standpoint as they are creative from an action perspective. In Netflix's announcement of the project to the press, they described the film as centering on two rival women "forced to work together in an action comedy two-hander." Our friends over at Collider had a little bit more to say, as they were able to track down what some of the stories in the "Seesaw Monster" novel are all about.
One story follows a woman who questions the mysterious past of her mother-in-law, uncovering secrets that risk the very fabric of their entire families. The two women (assuming these are the rivals) don't get along, but are now forced to work together as something from the mother's past is putting both of their lives at risk. Based on this information, there's a good chance "Seesaw Monster" will be another reluctant buddy-comedy action movie, and with two superstars in the lead roles, a surefire success for Netflix.
Here's what we know about the cast and crew of Seesaw Monster
"Seesaw Monster" will star Anne Hathaway and Salma Hayek Pinault, likely as the woman and mother-in-law, respectively. Hayek Pinault will also be producing the film through her Ventanarosa Productions banner. Additional producers include Akiva Goldsman and Gregory Lessans for Weed Road Pictures, Anne Hathaway for Somewhere Pictures, and "Bullet Train" producers Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada for CTB Inc. Jose Tamez and Siobhan Flynn will also be producing for Ventanarosa Productions, Adam Shulman and Johnathan Rice for Somewhere Pictures will executive produce alongside Olivia Milch.
While no director has been named as of this initial publication, Olivia Milch will also adapt Kōtarō Isaka's book and serve as the screenwriter. Milch is known for her work as the co-writer for the women-led action comedy "Ocean's Eight," and the upcoming "Queen & Country" with Ridley Scott allegedly attached to direct.