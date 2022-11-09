Andor Production Designer And Costume Designer On Bringing New Things To The Star Wars Universe [Exclusive Interview]

A lot of the aesthetics of "Andor" are built-in as a result of all these decades of franchise history. So, for example, any scene featuring the Empire, you're kind of locked into tones of white and gray and black. Did you find that creatively restricting or was it maybe the exact opposite?

Hull: [Thoughtful pause] No, no, not creatively restricted. I think, yeah, there's certain things you can't get away from, like tentpole language, I suppose, of "Star Wars," which is fine. I think it's how we fit that into our shows. Like, how does the Senate work in our show? It's different, I don't know if anyone's noticed, but [laughs]. And how far do we take it? I mean, Coruscant's a massive planet, I'm sure there's lots of different areas and zones, and so that's sort of the approach that I take. I actually think it works really well to have this kind of stark contrast between the Empire being more monochromatic than, say, a much more kind of complex culture, a human culture like Ferrix.

It's just storytelling really, actually. So, no, I don't think it's restricted from my point of view. I actually found it quite nice to invert it in places like the [Imperial Security Bureau] conference room to actually make that stockingly lab-white, that crispness, that you can't hide in that room. It's the CIA. Every meeting in that set is an interrogation [laughs]. So no, I don't think it's restrictive, and like Michael said, we talk constantly. Not enough recently, actually [laughs], but yeah, just it's very enjoyable to work with Michael, who thinks about things equally on a complex level. How do you feel about that, Michael? I think it doesn't affect me that way.

Wilkinson: Yeah, I feel like, I actually appreciated things like the established costumes of the Empire. I think really helps. You need elements like that to ground us firmly in the known "Star Wars" world, so that you can then choose the moments to leap off and try new directions. So without that, it might not feel too much like "Star Wars" to an audience, but grounding it with those elements allows us to be a little bit more adventurous in other areas.

But even within that, within the Imperial uniforms, there's storytelling there. As far as deep-diving into the ISB, we haven't really seen that in detail before. The different ranks, how the power structure works there. We've seen the green army uniform in other films before, but we haven't seen all the different ranks and the dress uniform that we get to see in Aldhani when it has the formal moment meeting the Aldhani nomads. There's all sorts of areas where you can, even things as rigid as uniforms, you can help shed light into the story and to the characters.

Michael, I couldn't let you go without asking one more question. Since I just finished reading "The Three-Body Problem" just a few days ago, can you confirm whether you're working on that and how that's going for you?

Wilkinson: Oh my gosh [laughs]. I have just finished the first season of "The Three-Body Problem." It was a huge challenge. Since you've read the book, you can probably imagine what a challenge it is to turn that into a piece of a long format series. It's full of really interesting, complex ideas, both philosophical and scientific. But I feel like the filmmaking team has really succeeded in bringing lots of humanity, and it's now a very engaging and thought-provoking story. So I look forward to seeing that when it comes out in a year or so.

