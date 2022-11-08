The Whale Trailer: Brendan Fraser Transforms Himself For The New Darren Aronofsky Movie

I think I speak for most of us when I say we're pretty hyped for the Brendan Fraser renaissance happening right now —a nd there's nothing more exciting than the idea of watching him give the performance of a lifetime. In the first trailer for A24's drama "The Whale," we finally get a glimpse of how utterly transcendent Fraser is said to be in the heart wrenching film.

In the minute-long sneak peek, we don't actually get too much footage from the film. It is mostly title cards with the cast's names, but we do get a few really important pieces of imagery, including a rising sun, a dark and empty bedroom, and a bird on a window sill. From there, we meet Fraser's character, Charlie, an obese man in poor health. He stares at the bird with hope, before we get more shots, this time of the rest of the cast.

"Do you ever get the feeling that people are incapable of caring?" Fraser's character asks in voiceover before we see him one last time, covered in sweat with a breathing tube underneath his nose. He is struggling, but he clearly never loses hope. "People are amazing," he says quietly, as the trailer flashes its title card and comes to a close.