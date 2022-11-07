Here's The First Look At David Tennant As Poisoned Russian Defector Alexander Litvinenko

David Tennant has a lot more on his plate than his return to the world of "Doctor Who," as ITVX revealed in the first look at the British actor from the upcoming miniseries, "Litvinenko." The image is a recreation of the internationally famous photo of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko in a University College Hospital bed shortly before his passing, taken in the midst of one of the most dangerous criminal investigations in the history of London's Metropolitan Police.

For the uninitiated, Litvinenko was a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer who died of polonium-210 poisoning in November 2006, claiming that he had been poisoned on the direct orders of Vladimir Putin as punishment for his dissident. He was a prominent critic of Putin, advising U.K. intelligence on the Russians, and coining the term "mafia state."

In the days leading up to his death, Litvinenko provided a litany of information to help track down the Russians that had poisoned him, convinced that it was a planned attack. His death has inspired numerous theories, some of which are of the conspiracy variety, but sparked a legitimate investigation that led to a strained relationship between the United Kingdom and Russia.

Now, as part of a commission for ITVX by head of drama Polly Hill, "Litvinenko" sees Tennant in the titular role. The series tells the story of the determined New Scotland Yard officers who worked tirelessly to prove who was responsible for the death of Alexander Litvinenko.