Here's The First Look At David Tennant As Poisoned Russian Defector Alexander Litvinenko
David Tennant has a lot more on his plate than his return to the world of "Doctor Who," as ITVX revealed in the first look at the British actor from the upcoming miniseries, "Litvinenko." The image is a recreation of the internationally famous photo of Russian defector Alexander Litvinenko in a University College Hospital bed shortly before his passing, taken in the midst of one of the most dangerous criminal investigations in the history of London's Metropolitan Police.
For the uninitiated, Litvinenko was a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer who died of polonium-210 poisoning in November 2006, claiming that he had been poisoned on the direct orders of Vladimir Putin as punishment for his dissident. He was a prominent critic of Putin, advising U.K. intelligence on the Russians, and coining the term "mafia state."
In the days leading up to his death, Litvinenko provided a litany of information to help track down the Russians that had poisoned him, convinced that it was a planned attack. His death has inspired numerous theories, some of which are of the conspiracy variety, but sparked a legitimate investigation that led to a strained relationship between the United Kingdom and Russia.
Now, as part of a commission for ITVX by head of drama Polly Hill, "Litvinenko" sees Tennant in the titular role. The series tells the story of the determined New Scotland Yard officers who worked tirelessly to prove who was responsible for the death of Alexander Litvinenko.
What we know about Litvinenko
The series is being written by "Lupin" screenwriter George Kay and will focus predominantly on the investigation surrounding Alexander Litvinenko's death. According to ITV, the series will also focus on Litvinenko's widow Marina ("The Deuce" and "The Blacklist" star Margarita Levieva), who pressured the British government to publicly acknowledge the involvement of the Russian state in her husband's death. ITV has reportedly created the series under ethical true crime practices, as "Litvinenko" was produced with the full support of many key players involved in the real-life investigation, including former New Scotland Yard officers, Clive Timmons and Brent Hyatt, in addition to Alexander Litvinenko's remaining family.
Mark Bonnar ("Catastrophe," "Quiz") has been cast as Clive Timmons and is joined by Neil Maskell ("Small Axe," "Utopia") as Brent Hyatt. The series is being directed by Jim Field Smith ("Criminal," "Endeavour"). Patrick Spence is executive producing the project for ITV Studios, in addition to Josephine Zapata Genetay for NENT Group, and Lucy Bedford for Tiger Aspect Productions. George Kay, Jim Field Smith, and David Tennant are also executive producing.
In the U.K., "Litvinenko" will stream exclusively on ITVX this December. The series will release on AMC+ in the U.S. and on Prime Video in Canada.