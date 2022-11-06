Former Prime Minister Tony Blair Dismisses His Depiction In The Crown Season 5 As 'Complete And Utter Rubbish'

With the recent Queen's passing and Prince Charles becoming King Charles, Netflix series "The Crown" has drawn even more attention than usual as all sorts of royal family drama has come to the surface. With the impending arrival of season 5, the focus seems to have intensified as the brand-new season focuses on the royals' tumultuous 1990s. As in season 4, much of the focus will be on Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), her troubled marriage to Charles (Dominic West), and the prince's extramarital relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles (Olivia Williams).

It's not just the royal family in the ensemble, though. In "The Crown" season 5 the plot will also involve not just one, but two prime ministers. Former PMs Sir Tony Blair (played by Bertie Carvel) and Sir John Major (played by Johnny Lee Miller) are featured in the series in rather underhanded roles. In one scene after Blair is elected as the new prime minister, the series shows Charles trying to recruit him as an ally — particularly to his cause of marrying Camilla against the wishes of the queen. Major is similarly depicted as being embroiled in the royal family's relationship drama.

The former PMs are not happy at all with these scenes, which they say are entirely fabricated. Of the two prime ministers, Blair at least maintained a semblance of restraint with his short and to-the-point response. When contacted for comment on the scenes in "The Crown" season 5, Blair's spokesman told The Telegraph: "It should come as no surprise that this is complete and utter rubbish."

Given that "The Crown" is a dramatic series, one should always take it with a grain of salt. However, unlike Blair, Major went off!