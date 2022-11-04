Marvel's Werewolf By Night Prop Team Borrowed Something From Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

The Marvel Studios Special Presentation "Werewolf By Night" put lauded composer Michael Giacchino in the director's chair for the first time. Well, the first time for a major production. In the new documentary special "Director By Night," we learn from his brother Anthony (who shot the doc) about Michael's history of shooting his own films on a Super 8 camera that he got from his parents. (They are also in the documentary, and they're the cutest.) Giacchino has had a love of movie making since the early 1980s, and he did everything in his short films, from figuring out special effects to choreographing fight scenes, to finding props, to scratching the film to make laser blasts and lightsabers.

By the way, if Michael Giacchino's name is familiar to you, perhaps it's because he's scored films like "The Incredibles," "Mission: Impossible III," "Ratatouille," "Cloverfield," "Star Trek," "Up," "Super 8," "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes," "Jurassic World," "Doctor Strange," "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the "Spider-Man" trilogy, "Jojo Rabbit," "The Batman," "Thor: Love and Thunder," and TV series like "Alias," "Lost," and "Fringe." That's just a sampling of his insane body of work.

"Director By Night" is just the loveliest documentary, giving us a background on Michael Giacchino's lifelong love of film and a reunion with his filmmaking buddies from Holy Cross High School in New Jersey. We also get a look behind-the-scenes of "Werewolf By Night," the creature department, the shoot, and some of the production meetings. We even get a little glimpse at the props, including one that somehow made its way from the set of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which is coming out next May.