Night At The Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again: Release Date, Cast, And More For The Animated Disney+ Sequel

Few expected that Shawn Levy would strike franchise gold in 2006 when the first "Night at the Museum" was released, but the film based on the 1993 children's book of the same name by Croatian illustrator Milan Trenc has since spawned two sequels, inspired a never-made theme park ride, and even got the LEGO treatment in 2020. The original film centered on Larry Daley (Ben Stiller), a divorced father who finds a job at the American Museum of Natural History as a night guard. What appears to be an easy job of keeping an eye on a bunch of fossils and artifacts turns into the adventure of a lifetime after he discovers an ancient spell has caused the exhibits of the museum to come to life.

After the Fox-Disney merger, at-the-time CEO Bob Iger announced a new "Night at the Museum" animated feature, and now we're finally going to see the final product. It's a full-circle moment for the franchise, as the animated film brings the story back to its illustrative roots. Here's everything you need to know about "Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again" and more.