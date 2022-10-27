The Santa Clauses Trailer: Tim Allen Is Back As A Troubled St. Nick On Disney+

As we can see, after nearly 30 years on the job, Scott is having some difficulties. The kids he initially served as Santa for have grown up and stopped believing. So, the magic is dying. His solution? Retire and hire someone else for the gig. Unfortunately, his retirement is short-lived as his mysterious replacement is sucking the magic out of Christmas at an alarming rate. It very much looks like a "Santa Clause" sequel made for the Disney+ era. It's got a lot of iffy CGI, a baffling needle drop, and some rough jokes. We'll see how the final product ends up looking. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

The six-episode series stars Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi.

Jack Burditt ("30 Rock," "Modern Family") is executive producer and showrunner. Allen, in addition to his starring role, also serves as an executive producer longside Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina. Jason Winer and Jon Radler are on board as producers.

"The Santa Clauses" debuts with two episodes on Disney+ on November 16.