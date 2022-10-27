The Santa Clauses Trailer: Tim Allen Is Back As A Troubled St. Nick On Disney+
Holiday movies are a lot like holiday music in many ways. For the most part, so many of us end up going back to the well of films and songs that have endured for decades at this point, such as "A Christmas Story." One of the films that managed to break through and become a true classic in the '90s was Disney's "The Santa Clause." Well, for those who are feeling a bit nostalgic nearly 30 years removed, Tim Allen is back as Santa in a brand new series headed to Disney+ this holiday season — and we've got a trailer.
Allen reprised the role twice in two sequels that earned significantly less good will (and money) than their predecessors. Be that as it may, in the streaming era, there is always room for nostalgia. Particularly under Disney's umbrella. So, what is Scott Calvin getting up to this time? Well, it appears as though he's considering hanging up his sleigh and getting out of the Santa game.
Scott Calvin is having a crisis in The Santa Clauses trailer
As we can see, after nearly 30 years on the job, Scott is having some difficulties. The kids he initially served as Santa for have grown up and stopped believing. So, the magic is dying. His solution? Retire and hire someone else for the gig. Unfortunately, his retirement is short-lived as his mysterious replacement is sucking the magic out of Christmas at an alarming rate. It very much looks like a "Santa Clause" sequel made for the Disney+ era. It's got a lot of iffy CGI, a baffling needle drop, and some rough jokes. We'll see how the final product ends up looking. The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:
Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he's as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.
The six-episode series stars Allen as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol/Mrs. Claus, Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra, Devin Bright as Noel, Austin Kane as Cal, Matilda Lawler as Betty, Rupali Redd as Grace, and Kal Penn as Simon Choksi.
Jack Burditt ("30 Rock," "Modern Family") is executive producer and showrunner. Allen, in addition to his starring role, also serves as an executive producer longside Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina. Jason Winer and Jon Radler are on board as producers.
"The Santa Clauses" debuts with two episodes on Disney+ on November 16.