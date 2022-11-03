Eddie Redmayne Filmed A Desperate Audition Video To Land His Role Les Misérables

Redmayne says in the video that he'd already worked with Tom Hooper on a TV series, which was the 2005 show "Elizabeth I." What he was doing at the time of the audition, though, was very far from the role of Marius, the young revolutionary in "Les Miz." He explains:

"I was in North Carolina playing a Texan meth addict with a limp in a film with Chloe Moretz, and I heard that they were doing [Les Misérables]. I just felt a bit embarrassed that this person I knew was directing it, and I knew that I probably wasn't the obvious fit for Marius, and it's quite a strain to sing that part. But my inner nine-year-old was desperate to be a part of this. So, in my Winnebago in the middle of North Carolina, I filmed myself dressed as a cowboy singing 'Empty Chairs and Empty Tables' and sent it off into the ether."

The film he was doing with Moretz was "Hick" in 2011. The most adorable part of this story is imagining his co-stars hearing him sing a song from this famous musical while in his Winnebago. He doesn't mention anyone hearing him, but in my headcanon, there was a group of people outside, just enjoying a preview of the film.

Trying to do a great performance in a Winnebago must have been stressful, but Redmayne says later in the video that everyone was feeling anxiety while actually shooting the film. "Singing live, in the moment, none of us have done that before," he reveals. "And very few people had done that on film before, so it was this great leveler. It meant that everyone had their own levels of anxiety, which we were playing with together."