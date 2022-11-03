Classic Thriller Day Of The Jackal Is Becoming A Series On Peacock

After acquiring the streaming rights to the recent "Halloween" movies, the ongoing "Chucky" franchise, and even a "Friday the 13th" prequel series (yes, which means you can start placing your bets on when exactly we'll receive a crossover extravaganza), Peacock continues to make some pretty significant moves.

Variety reports that UK broadcaster Sky Studios and the Peacock streaming service have joined forces to create a series based on the 1971 political thriller novel "The Day of the Jackal," written by author Frederick Forsyth, and its classic 1973 big-screen adaptation of the same name, directed by Fred Zinnemann. Set in 1963 during the pivotal moment in history when French president Charles de Gaulle granted neighboring Algeria its independence, the fictional story follows a ruthless assassin who goes by the codename of "Jackal" who is recruited by the far-right Organisation de L'Armée Secrète (OAS) to take out de Gaulle in retaliation. The novel went on to win a Martin Beck Award and an Edgar Award for Best Novel in 1972, while the film adaptation, starring Edward Fox and Michael Lonsdale, achieved critical acclaim a few years later.

Sky and Universal International Studios released a statement announcing the news, saying:

"The new series is a bold, contemporary reimagining of the beloved and respected novel and film. While remaining true to the DNA of the original IP, this contemporary drama will delve deeper into the chameleon-like 'anti-hero' at the heart of the story, in a high octane, cinematic, globetrotting 'cat and mouse' thriller, set amidst the turbulent geo-political landscape of our time."