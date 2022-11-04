Enola Holmes 2 Is Built Around An Actual Event, But How Much Is True?

"Enola Holmes 2" sees its titular character search for Sarah Chapman, a missing matchgirl. In the process, Enola goes undercover as an employee at the Lyon match factory, where the factory owners are covering up the fact that new cost-saving yet dangerous phosphorus compounds pose major risks to employee health.

In real life, the conditions weren't much better. The Bryant & May factory used white phosphorus to cut down on costs even though they were likely aware that phosphorus poisoning caused major health issues (and extremely painful death). The company tried to cover the risks up, but while Lyon blamed the symptoms on typhus, Bryant & May took a much darker approach: once employees began to complain of toothaches (a common symptom of phosphorus poisoning), they were required to have the tooth pulled or would be fired. The working conditions were horrible, too: as we've previously mentioned, workers received extremely low pay and were frequently expected to work up to 14-hour shifts.

When it comes to the movie's corruption though, "Enola Holmes 2" becomes a work of imagination. There is no hard evidence to suggest that powerful individuals turned a blind eye to Bryant & May's abuse. However, they certainly would've had a motive: an 1892 article published in the Reynold's Newspaper noted that many politicians and their families owned Bryant & May shares, which paid impressive dividends. If a powerful investor wanted to ensure that his dividend returns remained high, it's possible that he might've tried to cover up the dangers associated with cheaper phosphorus — and while this may not have happened in real life, "Enola Holmes 2" takes advantage of the fact that fictional movies can play fast and loose with facts to paint a scary portrait of what could've transpired.