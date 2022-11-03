Ana Lily Amirpour Knew Comedy Was Key For Her Episode Of Cabinet Of Curiosities

Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities" ties together terrifying stories of varying flavors. While some deal with cursed paintings and artifacts, others delve into more grounded sources of horror, such as grief and societal pressure. Ana Lily Amirpour's "The Outside" explores the relationship between the real and the perceived self, and how an obsession with societal standards of beauty can ruin lives. Amirpour's story draws elements from satirical horror with its sentient beauty products and gloopy mirrored selves, but this cautionary tale is rooted in playful dark comedy, which is why it works.

In an interview with ComicBook, Amirpour explained that she was "definitely" inspired by the tone of over-the-top satires that deal with agonized protagonists, and she aimed at balancing the darker elements with comedy that suited the narrative. Amirpour said:

"I was definitely huffing on movies like Death Becomes Her and American Psycho, which are these really amplified, madhouse satires ... I think there's a fun in getting told that message where you're really with these people that are basically torturing themselves in a way. How do you go on that ride and have it be fun? ... For me, telling this story in a way that there's a little bit of playfulness, because life can be agony, but it's always a dark comedy at the same time, for me."

"The Outside" definitely deals with serious issues concerning accepted (and problematic) beauty standards that usher in a whirlwind of insecurities and a need to be socially validated. Instead of telling a self-important, tonally flat story, Amirpour sprinkles aspects of exaggerated satire to heighten the horror of the situation Stacey (Kate Micucci) finds herself in.