Evan Peters Was Scared To Play Someone As Dark As Jeffrey Dahmer

Netflix's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" is the streamer's most controversial project in recent years. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the limited series chronicles the brutal murders of men and underage boys by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the years between 1978 and 1991. It spent several weeks on Netflix's number one spot and is currently one of the most popular television shows on Netflix.

"Monster" dives deep into how the failure of police authorities to apprehend Dahmer for years allowed him to escape justice every time, causing the deaths of countless men who were predominantly Black and belonged to the LGBTQ community. Racism and homophobia played a crucial role in Dahmer being able to commit crimes for over a decade.

In the series, actor Evan Peters starred in the leading role and spent months preparing for it. He was able to tap into the serial killer's terrifying psyche to portray him on the show, which by the way, is rather hard to watch. Peters is no stranger to dark characters — he has played his fair share of wicked roles, but none terrified him as Dahmer did.